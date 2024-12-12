City Kickboxing | A Global MMA Powerhouse

While those names are still among the elite in their respective divisions, there’s a new crop of CKB athletes who are beginning to make noise inside the Octagon. Recently, Carlos Ulberg has seen the most success, with seven straight UFC wins, and he is now the No. 6 light heavyweight in the world.

He’s accumulated five finishes throughout his seven fights in the promotion and is 2-0 in 2024.

The most recent CKB product to earn a UFC roster spot, Navajo Stirling, broke through on Dana White’s Contender series in September with a knockout victory over Phillip Latu in the second round. He started training when he was 19 years old, and eight years later, Stirling is under the world’s combat leader.