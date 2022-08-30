Ciryl Gane: "We Go Forward"

(R-L) Ciryl Gane of France reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis in their interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

When he was the highly regarded new arrival in the UFC heavyweight ranks, he was humble and quick to downplay his skills and potential, while opting instead to focus on handling his business and letting his performances speak for him.

As he started rattling off wins and climbing the rankings, more of his personality started to come out, with Gane often playing the counterbalance to his more vocal, more boisterous coach, Fernand Lopez.

At every step, he took the accolades and attention in stride, never getting too high with the highs, which makes it easy to understand why the returning former interim champion didn’t allow the first low moment of his career to keep him down for very long at all.

“Just after the fight, when you must check with the doctors, I was really sad; really sad and really frustrated about this fight, because it was real close, and it was for the belt,” said Gane, reflecting on his emotions following the loss to Ngannou. “But later in the night, we went outside with the team — with my brother, with my friends — and I was really happy; just happy to be there.