Ciryl Gane | Undisputed And Ready To Defend

“It’s never easy,” Gane said. “In MMA, sometimes you must train more than a year because you’re waiting (for) a fight to make sense for everyone, and you’re still training and never know. In two weeks, (the matchmakers) might call and say, ‘Hey, we have a fight for you.’ That’s part of my job, to stay always ready, always in shape, so it is OK.”

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Gane admitted he spent the better part of training since his fight with Pereira preparing for Aspinall’s specific set of skills but also mentioned he was ready to adapt to a different opponent if the assignment ever changed.

The first Frenchman to touch UFC gold when he won the interim belt for the first time back in August 2021, Gane’s promotion to undisputed is a big step in France’s booming mixed martial arts scene, which saw Salahdine Parnasse announce himself as a new lightweight contender when he steamrolled Dan Hooker on September 5.