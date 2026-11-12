Ciryl Gane | Unbothered And Focused The Present

The contrast between Ciryl Gane inside the Octagon and the manner with which he carries himself out of it is vast, but it also might be why he is perfectly qualified to navigate the and all-around chaos that has descended upon the UFC heavyweight division over the last year.
When the cage door closes and the bright lights shine, Gane is a one-of-one competitor — a 6-foot-5 physical specimen who hits like a ton of bricks and dances around the canvas with the footwork of a prime Dominick Cruz despite weighing nearly twice that of the former bantamweight champion.
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But, when he’s not competing, the 36-year-old Frenchman is exactly as his “Bon Gamin” nickname suggests him to be: a “good kid,” soft-spoken and largely uninterested in the trappings of stardom. When asked about his elevation to the undisputed champion ahead of his bout with Josh Hokit at Polymarket UFC 334, he described it as “nothing special, nothing challenging.”
“It’s not about to have the feeling of being a champion or not,” Gane said. “I’m in the race, and it’s not finished, so I just want to be focused on my next opponent and win fight after fight. That’s my mentality.”
Although Gane doesn’t feel any kind of way about things, countless others have opinions about his place atop the division after the accidental foul he inflicted on Tom Aspinall last October in Abu Dhabi.
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Towards the end of the first round of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 321, Gane inadvertently poked the British titleholder in the eye, rendering him unable to continue and resulting in the bout being declared a no contest. When Aspinall remained sidelined heading into the summer, still dealing with the impact of the foul, an interim title was created and won by Gane with a second-round stoppage win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.
Even that bout had its questionable moments as Pereira complained of illegal strikes to the back of the head in the finishing flurry. While the blows were certainly not what halted the fight, the fact that Gane couldn’t escape the fight without something controversial happening fed into the narrative of his being a “dirty fighter.” And when Aspinall suffered a setback on his road to recovery, resulting in Gane being promoted to undisputed champion, his critics couldn’t help but highlight the irony of the situation.
But none of that seems to weigh on Gane. If it does, he does an expert job of hiding it, and that bodes well for his fight with Hokit as the challenger can be a lot of to handle if they’re unable to tune out the noise.
Barely a year removed from making his promotional debut, Hokit has rocketed into this weekend’s championship opportunity on the strength of four wins and an outlandish personality that has turned him into a social media click-magnet. His skills in the Octagon are undeniable, and he has an outstanding athletic pedigree, but some of the things he has said has polarized the UFC audience.
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“I remember when we were in the locker room, he tried to test me in basketball and show me some moves, but he’s not very good in basketball, not too much,” Gane said with a smirk. “I don’t try to ignore this guy. Actually, I saw his videos, music on the social media. It was pretty funny… The people are a little bit afraid (like), ‘He’s gonna (get) in your head!’ No, no, no. I’m not afraid about that.
“I’m really happy to have him for this fight and do some entertainment. That’s perfect.”
Gane seems focused on the competitor that will be standing across from him this weekend, and there, he sees someone with genuine skills.
“He’s light, more than me, and also, he’s an athlete,” Gane said. “He’s from NCAA wrestling, that’s huge, and the NFL also, so he’s a really great athlete… He moves really fast. He’s not maybe the best striker or even the best wrestler, but I think he has a good Fight IQ. He can manage very well.”
For Gane, this weekend isn’t about Hokit or Aspinall or even proving himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion. It’s simply another opportunity to compete, another chance to have success on the biggest stage in the sport, and a chance to keep things moving forward.
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“The training camp was on point,” he began. “The last time for the training camp with Tom Aspinall, we built something specifically because Tom is a wrestler-grappler, and because we improved a lot last year, we did exactly the same thing. We are really happy… We built something really strong around me with my team, and we feel really comfortable. We improved. We still improve day after day after day, and we had (those) experiences. I’ve got a lot of experience, and I think this is gonna help me this Saturday.
Althoguh he is the man in the red corner on November 14, Gane doesn’t feel like this title fight is any different than when he challenged Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones or Aspinall in the past.
“I tried to find something in my head, but no, I don’t feel anything changing,” he said. “I just want to win this fight. That’s my mission. I just want to win this fight, and we’ll see after for the next fight.”
And how does he accomplish that mission on Saturday?
“Just to be myself and be present like every time,” he said. “Even if you did a really great camp for six months and your body is so good, technically you are so good, if you’re not there, you’re gonna miss something…. I know I’m ready — technically, tactically, physically — so I just need to be present, 100-percent present in the cage.”
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.