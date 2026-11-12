Ciryl Gane | Unbothered And Focused The Present

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Although Gane doesn’t feel any kind of way about things, countless others have opinions about his place atop the division after the accidental foul he inflicted on Tom Aspinall last October in Abu Dhabi.

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Towards the end of the first round of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 321, Gane inadvertently poked the British titleholder in the eye, rendering him unable to continue and resulting in the bout being declared a no contest. When Aspinall remained sidelined heading into the summer, still dealing with the impact of the foul, an interim title was created and won by Gane with a second-round stoppage win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.

Even that bout had its questionable moments as Pereira complained of illegal strikes to the back of the head in the finishing flurry. While the blows were certainly not what halted the fight, the fact that Gane couldn’t escape the fight without something controversial happening fed into the narrative of his being a “dirty fighter.” And when Aspinall suffered a setback on his road to recovery, resulting in Gane being promoted to undisputed champion, his critics couldn’t help but highlight the irony of the situation.

But none of that seems to weigh on Gane. If it does, he does an expert job of hiding it, and that bodes well for his fight with Hokit as the challenger can be a lot of to handle if they’re unable to tune out the noise.