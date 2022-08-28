Ciryl Gane’s Top 5 Things To Do In Paris

Athletes
We Caught Up With Paris Native Ciryl Gane ahead of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa To Find Out Which Spots In The City Are His Favorite.
On Saturday September 3, the world-famous UFC Octagon will be touch down in France for the very first time. UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, featuring heavyweights hoping to insert their name into the title conversation.
One of those men is Paris’ own Ciryl Gane, who enters the fray for the first time since UFC 270 in January. The former interim champion trains out of the MMA Factory, which is located just minutes away from Accor Arena, can’t wait to put on a show that fans in France have deserved for years.
“It’s not easy to go everywhere to see a UFC fight, so this will probably be the first time for a lot of people,” Gane told UFC.com. “This fight is not only a war, it’s a celebration, and I want it to be a memorable celebration for everyone.”
With the UFC making its long-awaited debut in France, we asked “Bon Gamin” to give us his favorite tourist attractions in the City of Lights.
Visit The Eiffel Tower and The Trocadéro
As one of the world’s most iconic attractions, Gane urges fight fans visiting Paris for the first time to go see the Eiffel Tower and its surrounding park. After heading up to the observation deck and catching the sunset, head next door to The Trocadéro – which is directly across from the Eiffel Tower and provides a perfect view of the Tower’s hourly light show.
Gane: “The five things you must do in Paris, at first, of course, you must visit the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro. Around there it’s really special and really beautiful.”
Hit The Champs-Élysées Shops
Known for its luxury shops and cozy cafés, the Champs-Élysées connects the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde. Champs-Élysées is also the finish of the Tour de France.
Ciryl Gane Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
See The Notre Dame Cathedral
Despite being under construction after a fire devastated much of the original façade, the cathedral at Notre Dame still remains one of the top tourist locations in the city. Notre Dame is located on a small island in the Seine River that has plenty of scenic cafés and places to enjoy a view of Notre-Dame.
Gane: “After that you have Notre Dame Cathedral; this is just a monument you have to see.”
Head Out To Montmartre
Montmarte is an authentic village in the heart of Paris at the top of a small hill. Beautiful views and delicious French cuisine can be found along the cobbled streets on the way up to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris.
Gane: “Montmartre looks very beautiful. If you want to go at the sunset, it is really crazy.”
The MMA Factory?
While Gane may be joking about his MMA home, the Venum Training Center in Rungis is one of the most unique MMA facilities in Europe. As host to over 1,000 members ranging from four-year-old and 15-year-old beginners to professional fighters, head coach Fernand Lopez has built something that will be the future of French MMA.
Gane: “MMA Factory is very good and has a very big monument inside. It is very good and very pretty.”
