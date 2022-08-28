Ciryl Gane’s Top 5 Things To Do In Paris

One of those men is Paris’ own Ciryl Gane, who enters the fray for the first time since UFC 270 in January. The former interim champion trains out of the MMA Factory, which is located just minutes away from Accor Arena, can’t wait to put on a show that fans in France have deserved for years.

“It’s not easy to go everywhere to see a UFC fight, so this will probably be the first time for a lot of people,” Gane told UFC.com. “This fight is not only a war, it’s a celebration, and I want it to be a memorable celebration for everyone.”

With the UFC making its long-awaited debut in France, we asked “Bon Gamin” to give us his favorite tourist attractions in the City of Lights.

Visit The Eiffel Tower and The Trocadéro