Ciryl Gane | Take Three

“My approach? We took this fight seriously, like every fight,” he said earlier this week when asked if Saturday’s main event carries any greater weight given the stakes. “It feels a little like a regular fight, but everybody knows that at the end, everything can change.”

How To Watch And Stream UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

The final piece of that sentence rings true on many levels, which is why fights of this magnitude are often so highly anticipated, just as this weekend’s final pairing at Etihad Arena most certainly is.

For several years, it was Gane that was viewed as the future of the heavyweight division: a dynamic athlete who moved differently than his more flat-footed predecessors. He was the evolutionary successor to Cain Velasquez, but French, and with more fluidity in the striking game and less focus on wrestling and freakish cardio. He rocketed through the ranks, winning three fights in five months to begin his UFC tenure, eventually claiming interim gold with a third-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis just a few days before the three-year anniversary of his debut.