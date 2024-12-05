Ciryl Gane Has Been Here Before

“The people were surprised about the striking because people talk about how Pavlovich is the next one because of his striking, because he's really powerful and really dangerous, but I knew Volkov was going to do that,” Gane said. “He can touch and never get touched, he lands a lot, it was not new for me.”

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Gane is knowledgeable about Volkov’s skill set because the two faced each other in a main event back in 2021. At that time, Gane was less than two years into his career and undefeated in his professional career. He earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Volkov and now the two get to run it back at UFC 310 in Las Vegas this weekend.

The two heavyweights have both had a handful of fights since they faced each other in the APEX, including Gane’s three fights for UFC gold against Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. Since “Drago” first faced “Bon Gamin,” he has only lost one fight and that was to interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. He comes into the fight on a four-fight win streak. Both athletes know they’ve improved since that fight back in 2021, but, for Gane, that isn’t even the biggest difference heading into this fight.