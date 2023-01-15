Ciryl Gane: “A Happy Fighter Is A Dangerous Fighter”

At that time, Gane was undefeated and on his way to fighting Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight title. It only took three years for Gane to get his shot at gold after making his professional debut in 2018. The only loss of his career came against heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for the undisputed title.

It’s been almost a year to the day since UFC 270 and Gane has had time to reflect on that loss and knows one day he will be champion.

“Before Francis (Ngannou), I was just a young guy, fighting just to be happy,” Gane said. “I am still like that, which I think is really important. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, so to stay like that with this mindset is really important. I am more mature, and now I know I want to go to the belt.”

“Bon Gamin” rebounded from his loss against Ngannou in a historic event in Paris. It was the first time the UFC made its way to France and Gane was the headliner. He earned a third-round knockout over Tai Tuivasa in front of his home crowd, making it a moment he will never forget.