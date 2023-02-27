Ciryl Gane Is Eager To Test Himself Against 'The G.O.A.T.'

Whether the clarification satisfies the curious masses or only further heightens intrigue heading into this weekend’s clash remains to be seen, but the ultra-talented Frenchman isn’t all that worried with people parsing his words and dissecting his comments, looking for clues about his preparation and hints as to whether he’ll become the first man to genuinely defeat Jones inside the Octagon this weekend.

Take the scrutiny of Gane discussing the condensed preparation window for Saturday’s colossal heavyweight clash.

While Gane was simply stating the facts as they stand — that this weekend’s bout was only finalized in January, resulting in a shorter training period than he would have ideally preferred — people quickly pounced on his honest comments as an attempt to lay the foundations of an explanation for why things didn’t go his way, should that be how things play out at UFC 285.

In reality, he was just telling the truth.

“When we talked with (UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell) during the fight week of Nassourdine Imavov. We made a post on Instagram in the morning saying, ‘Where are you Jon Jones?’ and in the evening, we talked with Hunter, and he said, ‘I’m gonna try.’

“When he came back to Fernand Lopez (Gane’s coach and manager), it was impossible to say no. Maybe the time was a little short, but with this opportunity, it was impossible to say no.

“If you ask me if I prefer one month or two months or three months, I’m gonna say three months, because that is better than two and is better than one, but it’s impossible to say no.

“If a guy says no to this kind of opportunity, he’s a stupid guy.”

And Gane is not a stupid guy.