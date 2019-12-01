Ciryl Gane Is Carving His Own Path

Though some may dismiss the comparison as being too on the nose, the trajectory Gane is currently on does bear a close resemblance to the journey Ngannou took when he first arrived as a hulking physical specimen brimming with potential in December 2015. Like “The Predator,” Gane began his UFC tenure with consecutive impressive stoppage wins and has continued to focus on gaining experience during his rookie year on the roster, fighting as frequently as the promotion and his body will allow him to compete.

As Saturday’s bout with Boser will already be his third in five months, Gane will likely match and probably surpass Ngannou’s total of four fights in his first year in the UFC and if he keeps performing the way he has thus far, he too could very well graduate to facing established, Top 15 fighters during his sophomore year.

But while the comparisons are both obvious and apt, they’re not something the impressive newcomer focuses on, opting instead to pay minimal attention to the scuttlebutt and chatter while fixating on continually getting better and the next man standing in front of him.

“I don’t think about that stuff; I just enjoy the moment,” Gane said of the increasing hype and lofty expectations that follow him into the cage. “Every time that I have a fight booked, I’m just focused on that fight. My management is thinking about that stuff, but I’m just thinking about each fight.

“It’s great having Francis in the gym, but I just do my own thing,” he added. “I just want to do Ciryl Gane.”