For Ciryl Gane, The Best Is Still To Come

A little more than two months later and with a win over “Cigano” now positioned at the top of his resume, Gane is ready to return, but he’s still not ready to sing his own praises.

“I’m really happy because we did well,” began the soft-spoken rising star, who has been a person of interest on the heavyweight landscape since transitioning to mixed martial arts following a brief, but successful dalliance with kickboxing. “We finished the fight and he’s a former champion, so I’m really, really happy to deliver this performance.

“I think I’m a young fighter that has just arrived, but a good fighter, with a good future in the division,” continued Gane, choosing his words carefully and downplaying his own skills, abilities, and upside, much to the dismay of his coach, Fernand Lopez.

“I’m so f****** tired with him being that humble,” injects Lopez, on the call to serve as a translator for those moments when Gane, whose first language is French, cannot find the words in English to express his thoughts clearly.

Though Lopez immediately followed his interruption with a deep laugh, he’s not entirely joking when he jabs at his charge about the level of humility he shows whenever he’s asked to speak about his current place in the UFC heavyweight division and the heights he may one day reach.