Ciryl Gane | Back For The Belt | UFC Freedom 250

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Unfortunately, we didn't expect this end to this fight, but we started very well,” he recalled. “We did a really great camp for Tom Aspinall, so we were really happy about the first round. Unfortunately, yeah, I was a little bit sad, a little bit confused, a little bit angry. But yeah, just after the fight, I was happy about my performance.”

UFC FREEDOM 250 PRESENTED BY CRYPTO.COM & RAM: Hokit’s Hits | Ruffy’s Surprise | Behind The Scenes With Poatan | Gane’s Greatest | Derrick Lewis Knockouts | O’Malley Finishes

An immediate rematch looked the likely outcome, but with Aspinall’s injuries worse than first thought, the Englishman was forced out of action as he underwent double eye surgery. And with the heavyweight division needing to keep moving, Gane was matched against Pereira, who had already announced his intention to move up to heavyweight.

Now the pair will meet on the White House lawn for the interim heavyweight crown, as Gane welcomes Pereira to the heavyweight division. When asked about the possible challenges Pereira might face in making the move up, Gane quickly dismissed any thoughts of difficulty for the Brazilian, especially having already sized up the towering Brazilian at the pre-event faceoffs.