Ciryl Gane Aims to Start Anew at Home in Paris

Very few people have unimpeded ascents to the top of their respective divisions — seven of the 10 current UFC titleholders have suffered at least one loss in their weight class — and combined with the sudden rush of celebrity and learning on the job at the highest level in the sport, it’s easy to see both how Gane came up short, but also has a potential road back towards the top of the division, as well.

And the fact that the road back begins at home in Paris brings a big, toothy smile to the affable French heavyweight’s face.

“This is like a celebration,” said Gane, beaming about getting to headline at home for a second consecutive year. “The first event in Paris was really crazy — everybody in the world talked about this show because it was wonderful, and I hope the second time is going to be the same.

“I’m going to enjoy it a little more,” he added, acknowledging that leading the French charge last year brought more responsibility and pressure, where things have lessened a little now that it’s not quite so new. “I’m going to jump into the cage with a little less stress.”