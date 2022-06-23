Christos Giagos Found His Confidence

“I really want to try and get into eating these superfoods, but my tastebuds aren't allowing it too much,” he said, determined to have a rematch.

“It has a very pungent smell and taste, but little by little, I'm gonna try it with some onions and beef and try to mix it all together and try to disguise the taste a little bit, but I definitely want to start eating it a little more.”

Christos Giagos is a dedicated fighter. And all culinary experiments aside, “The Spartan” has made the sacrifices he felt necessary to take his game to the next level. That meant moving cross country from California to Florida to train with the Sanford MMA crew before his last fight against Saturday’s headliner Arman Tsarukyan. And while that September bout didn’t go Giagos’ way, he had started the path to where he is today.

“I took a fight as soon as I got out here and no excuses, I went out there and fought and I did get clipped, but knowing what my mental place is now compared to then, it's a whole world of a difference,” he said. “In the beginning, I was trying to get to know everybody. When you spar with them, you don't want to be a d**k, so it's just finding that feel, but I couldn't because I had a fight coming up. So it was rough mentally, but I feel like now, going with all these guys just boosted my confidence so much.”

Well, it should if you can hang with some of the best on the roster. If you can’t, you’re usually on the first flight home. But Giagos stayed, which tells you that he belongs.

“I remember back in Cali, whenever I got to spar the UFC guys, I knew it was always going to be a tough round, but there are other guys that you can go with afterwards and get your wind back,” he said. “At Sanford, you don't get that luxury. Everybody you go with is UFC caliber, so being able to hang for ten rounds, five rounds, it just did a whole lot for my confidence, so I'm feeling really, really good and confident going into this fight.”