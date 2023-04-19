Christos Giagos Flips The Switch

It’s why he packed up and left California nearly two years ago for sun and sand on the other side of the country in South Florida. And while training with the world-class squad at Kill Cliff FC was a perfect fit, it did take some time to acclimate.

“I’ve just been adapting, getting more comfortable and learning as I go,” said Giagos, who faces Ricky Glenn this Saturday in Las Vegas. “It did take a little bit to fully get adapted there and with the new environment. But it's only getting better as we go.”

It’s clear that this is a fighter talking, because getting into daily fistfights with some of the top competitors in the game can’t be pleasant.

“Oh, I've had a couple of those days where I've almost turned the car back around,” he laughs. “But no, I can never let myself do that. You definitely think about it, but not so much anymore. I feel like I'm more excited to get to the gym now, but when I'm not in camp, you go through those mental battles like, ‘Oh, I don't really have to train today.’ So you definitely have those days, but in camp I feel like there's just a switch that goes off and then you get more excited to see where you're at.”

And as the old training adage goes, the more you sweat in the gym, the less you bleed in a fight.