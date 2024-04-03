Christos Giagos Is Adding More Memories To The List

He’s got some interesting memories from his last fight, a second-round submission loss to Daniel Zellhuber last September. Not necessarily the fight itself, but being the “bad guy” fighting a Mexican at Noche UFC on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

“Either they like me or they don't like me,” said Giagos. “It don't matter. Because if they don't like you, then they're still engaged in the fight. They want you to lose. I like to try to upset them, and I was upsetting them for the most part until I got caught. (Laughs) But I feed off the energy. I've been in enemy territory a lot, fighting in Brazil and Sweden, Australia, and I don't mind it; it's all part of the game, and boos don't affect me at all. It actually pumps me up more to prove them wrong. I'm ‘The Spartan.’ I go to people's land and I take over.”

Giagos can probably keep his black hat at home in Florida this weekend, as he travels to the APEX in Las Vegas to face Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes. At 2-2 in the venue and without a packed arena cheering or booing him, Giagos has a level playing field for his attempt to even his UFC record to 7-7. In other words, it’s up to him right now, and he likes that scenario as he begins his 2024 campaign.