Christian Rodriguez | Still Growing

Everyone that has been paying attention to the UFC for more than just a couple of years knows that the makeup of the roster and the landscape of the sport as a whole has shifted considerably over the last decade, and that both are unrecognizable from 15 or 20 years ago.
Fighters are reaching the big stage sooner than ever before and the opportunity to build and grow and thrive on the regional circuit that once served as both a proving ground and “rehearsal space,” if you will, has largely disappeared. Quality tests are hard to come by and if one is found and passed, it’s usually a one-and-done situation where the athlete then graduates to the more prominent promotions in the sport.
Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev
Gone are the days of arriving in the UFC with heaps of experience, a clear and unwavering sense of who you are as a competitor, and the battle scars that help you navigate the rough terrain ahead. Now, those lessons are learned inside the Octagon, and while everyone seems to understand and appreciate that, it hasn’t changed the way fans and pundits look at and judge younger fighters trying to navigate their first couple of years competing amongst the best in the world.
“I got called up on (Dana White’s) Contender Series when I was 5-0, and during that, I was only professional for two-and-a-half years,” says Christian Rodriguez, who makes his ninth UFC appearance this weekend opposite Andre Fili. “It’s been a lot of growing up in the big show.”
Rodriguez was 23 when he faced off with Reyes Cortez on the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Despite earning a unanimous decision win, the Milwaukee native wasn’t awarded a contract, only to find himself called up on short notice four months later for a scrap with Jonathan Pearce, where Rodriguez showed flashes, but ultimately landed on the wrong side of the scorecards.
He’s remained on the roster since, moving back down to bantamweight, where he garnered several quality wins, but also missed weight a couple times, necessitating a move up to the 145-pound weight class. In four featherweight starts, Rodriguez has posted a 2-2 mark, alternating results each fight while continuing to have plenty of positive moments and an equal number of struggles that are simply par for the course when you’re a 27-year-old fighter and just 15 fights into your professional career.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris
“I think I’m in a great mental place right now,” offers Rodriguez, who has gone 5-3 over his first eight UFC appearances, and profiles as the type of competitor that could hit his groove at any moment and rattle off three, four, five, six wins to silence any questions about inconsistency or where he fits in the competitive featherweight division. “I’m really starting to understand and learn more about myself. I feel like I’m growing more and more as a better athlete, as a better human, and I think me getting my personal stuff aligned with my career has also helped me become a way better athlete.
“I think things are looking really good for me, and I’m just excited for this fight.”
While some of those adjustments are physical and process-oriented, like trading more practices and time in the gym for fewer sessions with greater focus, Rodriguez has also been committing a great deal of attention to the way he thinks about how his training camps are structured.
“Roufusport is a smaller team — it’s only me, Sergio Pettis, and one other teammate that are in the big shows right now — so we have a lot of up-and-coming professionals,” begins Rodriguez, who has trained at the respected Milwaukee outpost for the entirety of his career. “Something I’ve been really adjusting to is this quote I really like that says, ‘The grass is greener wherever you water it.’
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Main Event Spotlight
“Sometimes you have people go to different gyms, and cross-training is good, in my personal opinion, but some people take it like it’s life or death; that’s what they need. They get to a point where they think their gym is too small, so they start traveling to new gyms, working with new people.
“My coach Duke Roufus was a kickboxing world champion, and he was telling me they had a small team coming up — it was four or five of them; him, his brother, and his dad — but the quality of the training was amazing, and that’s how he got really, really good,” he adds. “Look at how the world-class boxers train: they don’t have ‘team practices,’ they have specific training partners.
“It’s a big mindset change that happens for a lot of fighters, and that’s something I’ve been really leaning on now.”
As much as the “quality over quantity” approach to both sessions and structure have been key for Rodriguez in the preamble to his return this weekend, the biggest shift has been how he sees himself and thinks of himself in relation to his career and the hungry opposition standing across from him inside the Octagon.
View Rodriguez's Athlete Profile
“I think I was giving too much respect to these guys,” says Rodriguez, acknowledging something that countless fighters have spoken about over the years, but remains an inherent struggle for younger athletes as they start to face off with opponents they’ve watched compete over the years. “Growing up as a kid, I would see these fighters, have been watching them for such a long time — I love the sport so much, I’ve always been a fan of it — but I have to remind myself who I am now (and what I’m in there to do).
“I’m not a little kid anymore and there is another person in the cage, so it’s about being confident in myself.”
Rodriguez gets the chance to put that shift in perspective to the test this weekend as he steps in with Fili, a 12-year, 24-fight veteran who made his promotional debut when “Ceerod” was still in high school. Like Rodriguez, consistency has escaped the proud new father over the last several years, with Fili similarly coming into Saturday’s contest off a loss to Costa.
Though it’s a tough test and a matchup against the most experienced opponent he’s faced yet, Rodriguez rightfully sees the matchup as a huge opportunity, and a sign from the promotion that they are happy with the efforts he’s been delivering, regardless of the results.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“It’s a really big opportunity for me and I think it shows where the UFC sees me, too,” he says.
“It’s another big matchup, and it shows that the UFC thinks highly of me, giving me another good matchup; they’re not giving me somebody that is down the roster or that nobody knows.
“After the last fight, I had nobody in mind that I would be matched up against. I called out Fili last year, but it didn’t go through. I thought it was a great matchup to test myself, and I think me this year compared to last year, there is no better time for this matchup than right now.
"It’s a big opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”
In addition to getting to put the lessons learned and changes made since his last appearance to the test, Saturday’s contest is also an opportunity for Rodriguez to continue showing his ability to push beyond setbacks and get moving in the right direction against straight away.
He’s yet to lose consecutive fights in his career, and while that wasn’t a fact he was thinking about previously, it’s one he’s adamant about keeping intact on Saturday night.
“I wasn’t really thinking too much about it, but I know that after every fight, I grow so much — mentally, spiritually, physically,” says Rodriguez when asked about constantly bouncing right back after a loss. “I feel like I’m in the best shape right now, so I’m excited, and there is no way I’m losing two in a row.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.