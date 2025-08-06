Christian Rodriguez | Still Growing

Fighters are reaching the big stage sooner than ever before and the opportunity to build and grow and thrive on the regional circuit that once served as both a proving ground and “rehearsal space,” if you will, has largely disappeared. Quality tests are hard to come by and if one is found and passed, it’s usually a one-and-done situation where the athlete then graduates to the more prominent promotions in the sport.

Gone are the days of arriving in the UFC with heaps of experience, a clear and unwavering sense of who you are as a competitor, and the battle scars that help you navigate the rough terrain ahead. Now, those lessons are learned inside the Octagon, and while everyone seems to understand and appreciate that, it hasn’t changed the way fans and pundits look at and judge younger fighters trying to navigate their first couple of years competing amongst the best in the world.

“I got called up on (Dana White’s) Contender Series when I was 5-0, and during that, I was only professional for two-and-a-half years,” says Christian Rodriguez, who makes his ninth UFC appearance this weekend opposite Andre Fili. “It’s been a lot of growing up in the big show.”