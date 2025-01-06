Christian Rodriguez | This One Means Everything

Rodriguez grinned, the hint of a chuckle even sneaking out before he continued.

“I think the most important thing is trying to be better every single day, and that’s something I wasn’t doing before. I was going (through the) motions, rather than looking at myself in the mirror and asking, ‘Did I better myself as an athlete and a human today?’ That’s something I’ve really been embracing this last year.”

Reading more and aligning further with his coaches are two pieces Rodriguez cites as having contributed to his change of outlook in the last several months, but the greatest influence, he said, is his girlfriend.

“She has been really helping me understanding that everyone’s destiny is written already,” said the Roufusport product, who looks to bounce back after suffering a first-round submission loss to Julian Erosa last time out. “One thing she tells me is that I’m exactly where I need to be right now, and that’s something that has really been helping me a lot.

“There has been a lot of weight off my shoulders,” admitted Rodriguez, now that he’s no longer trying to live up to the lofty expectations that accompanied him to the UFC and his own ideas about what he should have already accomplished and achieved by this point of his career. “The other thing that has been helping me is (understanding) that the only thing I can control is what I do today. I’ve been a really anxious person — I would worry about my past, worry about the future, and it’s like, nothing is promised, so the only thing I can control is today.”