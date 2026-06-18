Christian Rodriguez | A Brand New Man

Christian Rodriguez started down the road of professional mixed martial arts a decade ago, which is why, even though he’s still just 28 years old, the Milwaukee-native has a veteran feel to him when he speaks about his career. He turned pro at 21 and auditioned for the UFC at 22, earning a win over Reyes Cortez on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series but missing weight. He failed to secure a contract, but Dana White’s message that the young prospect would find his way back rang true as he was called up for a short-notice opportunity up a division just four months later.
In the four years since, Rodriguez has been trying to find himself as both a fighter and a man, shifting divisions, struggling with inconsistency, and last year, grappling with the passing of his longtime coach, Duke Roufus.
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“Ever since I lost to (Julian) Erosa, my manager Anthony (Pettis) been telling me, ‘You should come to Vegas. It’s the spot now for fighters,’” Rodriguez said.
His manager, the former WEC and UFC lightweight champion known as “Showtime” began a management company and fight promotion after retiring from the sport, now calls Las Vegas home. Like Rodriguez, he trained with Roufus from the time he was a teenager — his younger brother Sergio did as well — so he understood the difficulty Rodriguez was having with leaving home and striking out to find something different.
So when Roufus passed in October, Pettis doubled down on his recommendation.
“It was hard to leave Milwaukee because of my coach, Duke — he wouldn’t really take it well,” Rodriguez said warmly. “He was an old school guy, and I didn’t want to do that because I was with him for like 14 years. After he passed away, I was coming off two losses, and Anthony kind of reached out and said, ‘I got nothing but love for you. It’s time now.’ I would rather try instead of having that regret, so I was like, ‘Let me try it out,’ and the first month was kinda weird because I had to find a gym, but then I found Xtreme Couture. I’ve been knowing Eric (Nicksick) for a bit, and I’ve been loving XC.”
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Even when you’re an established fighter, as Rodriguez is, the process of switching gyms can be challenging, especially when it comes under these types of circumstances.
There was a period when Roufusport was one of the best mid-sized outfits in the sport, home to fighters like the Pettis brothers, Paul Felder, and Belal Muhammad, with Tyron Woodley teaming up with Roufus during his championship run. With veteran hands and emerging prospects on the mats, it became one of the top gyms in the midwest, if not the entire sport, but as people moved on from the gym, the level of experience and talent in the room decreased.
It’s the natural cycle of things, but coming off consecutive losses, Rodriguez knew Pettis was correct in telling him he needed to make a move. After six months in Las Vegas, he found new life inside the walls of Xtreme Couture as he prepares to face Hyder Amil on June 20.
“There are a lot of good training partners out here,” Rodriguez said. “I always knew I was good, but now there are better people in the room, so it’s like every day I show up and I’m hungry to learn. There are so many resources for being a better athlete, not just a fighter… Working with the coaches, I didn’t want to come in and be very stubborn about ‘What I know works,’ so I went back to having a ‘white belt mentality.’ I think I got away from that for a bit, and since I moved here, I’ve come with that mentality, worked to learn everything. Working with Eric is cool because he doesn’t change my game. He says, ‘You’re the quarterback, these are the options.’ I’ve been loving it out here.
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“I think the culture here in Las Vegas is different than in any other city too just because there are so many fighters here trying to make it. Everyone’s in shape, super-hungry, and that’s very inspiring to me too,” he added. “It’s made me get back to loving the sport. Before, I was going through the motions, but taking so much time off really made me love the sport again.”
Settled and loving his new surroundings, the featherweight is feeling refreshed and ready to start putting things together.
“I finally feel like an adult,” he said with a smile. “I still feel young, but I definitely feel like an adult. I’ve made a lot of changes in my life and I enjoy them. I’m a professional and my lifestyle is just training and living pretty clean.”
The matchup with Amil is a good measuring stick opportunity for Rodriguez as the Dana White’s Contender Series grad similarly enters on a two-fight skid and brings an aggressive style.
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“I think he’s a very tough, durable guy, but I think that works for a while but isn’t something you can rely on,” Rodriguez said. “I’m excited because he’s a tough striker, and I like to strike, but I’ve been focused on being well-rounded and I just know I’m way smarter than this guy.”
There is a term of someone in Rodriguez’s position in fantasy sports circles — a post-hype sleeper, which refers to someone that had a ton of promise early on, didn’t quite live up to it, but is now in a position where they have an opportunity to thrive. You’ll hear it affixed to players working with a new coaching staff or in a system that better fits their skills, and there are plenty of times when they’re the late-round pick that helps you win your league.
That’s what Rodriguez feels like right now — a post-hype sleeper — and he’s ready to prove himself in his 2026 season and beyond.
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“It feels super-different because I’m really enjoying the moments and I feel like I can finally show my true potential on Saturday,” he said. “I feel like a whole different person. I don’t like looking back too much because it’s outta my control, but I feel like an entirely different person, as a human and as an athlete. I feel like I’ve evolved so much with my skill set, with everything in life.
“I haven’t missed fighting this much in a long time, so I’m excited for Saturday.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 20, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.