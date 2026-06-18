Christian Rodriguez | A Brand New Man

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So when Roufus passed in October, Pettis doubled down on his recommendation.

“It was hard to leave Milwaukee because of my coach, Duke — he wouldn’t really take it well,” Rodriguez said warmly. “He was an old school guy, and I didn’t want to do that because I was with him for like 14 years. After he passed away, I was coming off two losses, and Anthony kind of reached out and said, ‘I got nothing but love for you. It’s time now.’ I would rather try instead of having that regret, so I was like, ‘Let me try it out,’ and the first month was kinda weird because I had to find a gym, but then I found Xtreme Couture. I’ve been knowing Eric (Nicksick) for a bit, and I’ve been loving XC.”

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Even when you’re an established fighter, as Rodriguez is, the process of switching gyms can be challenging, especially when it comes under these types of circumstances.

There was a period when Roufusport was one of the best mid-sized outfits in the sport, home to fighters like the Pettis brothers, Paul Felder, and Belal Muhammad, with Tyron Woodley teaming up with Roufus during his championship run. With veteran hands and emerging prospects on the mats, it became one of the top gyms in the midwest, if not the entire sport, but as people moved on from the gym, the level of experience and talent in the room decreased.