Christian Morales: No Risk, No Reward | Zuffa Boxing

It’s a chance to embark on a family adventure, with Morales trained and cornered by his brother Marcos, who has been a huge influence on his career to date.

“He's my head coach, he's my trainer, he's the one that does it all,” said the 22-year-old.

Keep Up With All Things Zuffa Boxing!

“As kids, he will always make me and my cousins fight a lot, and I always seemed like I knew how to fight. Apparently, my dad is a big boxing fan, and my brother used to watch boxing.

“So one day, (when) I was seven, eight years old. He said, ‘There's a boxing gym around the corner from where we live,’ in East Las Vegas. He asked me if I wanted to try it out. And we went to try it out. And from there, we just stuck to it.”