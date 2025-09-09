Christian Mbilli Born For This | Canelo vs Crawford

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“Of course, it’s a compliment,” he said. “Some guys will have all sorts of excuses, but the bottom line is that they prefer to stay away because they know that I bring the pain to the ring. I’ve beaten four guys ranked top 10 at the time we fought already, Martinez will be the fifth. I understand business is business, but soon enough, other top guys just won’t have any choice but to fight me.”

That’s the understated manner that comes with knowing just how good you are, and Mbilli, a native of Cameroon who now makes his home in Montreal, doesn’t have to shout from the mountaintops about how good he is. He lets his performances do the talking, and thus far, they’ve been pretty loud. Four of his last five wins have ended before the final bell, with the only distance fight being a near-shutout win over the notoriously tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko. And when he picked up the interim title against Maciej Sulecki in June, it took him less than a round.