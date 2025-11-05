Christian Leroy Duncan | Settled In And Starting To Flourish

While there are occasional outliers that buck the trend and skew perceptions because they manage to work their way forward expeditiously, the vast majority of athletes that matriculate to the Octagon experience growing pains and setbacks. Combined with the fact that prospects are touching down on the biggest stage in the sport with less experience than ever before and it should come as no surprise to anyone when, even blue-chip talents, struggle out of the chute.

Christian Leroy Duncan is a prime example of this reality. The British middleweight arrived on the scene with an unblemished record, a Cage Warriors title over his shoulder, and carrying a ton of hype, but it’s only now, after three years and seven appearances, that we’re starting to see the skills and promise he showed prior to reaching the UFC on display inside the Octagon.

“There’s been a lot of things, inside and outside of the cage, that have made a big difference,” said Duncan, who is set to face Marco Tulio in Las Vegas on November 8. “You have to go through it to understand the changes that need to be made. You have to learn the lessons.

“You have to do it the hard way, and it has been that, but without those lessons, we wouldn’t be where we are now and where we’re going to be, so you have to be thankful at the same time.”