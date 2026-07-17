Christian Leroy Duncan | The Next Step Of The Masterplan

“Competing against Roman in London was a fun fight, because we knew what he brings, and we knew that he likely wanted to stalemate the fight, just because of how the styles matched up,” he explained.

“I would have liked to have a bit more time on the feet with him, but he did his job well. But overall, it was a fun fight, it was a good fight, and it was a good one to get into the top 15 and experience that next level of opponent.

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“Roman posed some important tests for me in there. He showed me the upper level of the grappling, because he’s one of the best grapplers in the division, if not within the UFC, especially experience-wise. So, to go in there, hold my own, and be able to shut down a lot of the stuff he was trying to do gives me confidence to know, ‘Yeah, OK. I’m ready. I’m ready for this level now'."

Now Duncan moves from one seasoned veteran to another. Cannonier has fought across three weight classes in the UFC and has settled at middleweight, where he earned a shot at the undisputed title back in 2022. He’s been facing high-level opposition ever since, and will be looking to rebound after a frustrating decision loss to Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 319.

Duncan knows he has a tough test ahead of him, and will relish the chance to pit his skills against “Tha Killa Gorilla” on Saturday night.

“My thoughts on Jared Cannonier as a fighter are that he brings what he brings to the table, and he brings it well,” he said.