Christian Leroy Duncan Just Keeps Getting Better

Throughout his time in the UFC, Christian Leroy Duncan has always been the first to remind people that he’s still relatively new to this as his early sport of choice was basketball, and he didn’t make the transition to MMA until he’d explored the possibilities of a future on the hardwood.
As an amateur mixed martial artist, he made 23 starts, competing in several IMMAF championships. But, once he made the shift to the pro ranks, the Gloucester man won Cage Warriors gold in his sixth fight and touched down in the UFC just two fights later, arriving in the spring of 2023 with an abundance of upside, but a game that had not been tested at the highest levels.
“I’m here, but I still have a high ceiling; I’m still learning,” Duncan said. “I came into the game fresh, very green, and even into the UFC, and now, I’m finding my feet, my skill set is rising fast… My early career, my athleticism and my physical ability took me a long way, and now, to have the smarts, the IQ coming through as well, this makes me a dangerous problem in this division.”
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While being honest about his development has always been something Duncan was clear about, it’s not something you hear too frequently in this sport. You’re more likely to hear athletes that have never won a UFC fight talking about being two-division champions than you are to hear someone that arrived in the Octagon with an undefeated record admitting they’re still playing catch-up. When Duncan suffered a couple early setbacks in his UFC tenure, he chalked them up to the Octagon’s sharp learning curve. The hurdles might’ve caused some to exit the bandwagon, but Duncan’s patience with himself never wavered.
“You have to be real and step out of yourself in a sense especially with a couple lessons I had early on,” said Duncan, who carries a five-fight winning streak into his first UFC main event assignment this weekend against Brendan Allen. “It could have been easy to blame things outside, but first of all, I always look at what I change and what I’m in control of, and I assess… It’s just a mindset that I’ve had growing up — ‘Where can I improve?’ I’ve been in sports for a long time, especially with basketball, and that self-assessment, watching tape was a big part of it, so I take it seriously… Also, just stepping out of my comfort zones. Now I’m based in (Team) Renegade. I’m still with my home team, but we’ve got a very good setup between the two locations and seeing and understanding the different levels that there are.
“Now that I’m here, the skill set of the guys I’m fighting are up here,” he added, holding his hand flat at his forehead, marking the high level of talent of his current middleweight contemporaries. “And I need to be around that constantly, and I am, or above that, training with current champions, previous champions, and attaining champions like myself.”
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Being realistic with yourself and getting top-end training are vital elements, but there is no substitute for stepping in and testing yourself against the best in the division. So far this year, that’s precisely what Duncan has done.
After consecutive spinning attack knockouts of Eryk Anders and Marco Tulio, Duncan was in the top-15 and ready for a different kind of test. In March, Duncan ventured to London and worked his way through a tricky bout with Roman Dolidze and then out-hustled former title challenger Jared Cannonier in July. Both victories made a “huge” impact on the 31-year-old.
“Both of them being veterans of the sport, longtime ranked fighters, they both have experience under their belts and know how to make fights sticky, make them tricky for you, so it’s knowing how to adjust and stay patient,” Duncan said. “Cannonier was very durable in there. A lot of fighters wouldn’t have held up as well as he held up in there, so it’s knowing to be patient, when to pressure, when not to pressure, and just trusting my game.
“I’m getting better,” he added with a grin and a chuckle. “I’m getting better and better all the time, purposefully too. It’s just constantly focusing on getting to where we’re going to as well.”
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At present, that path leads to the APEX and a showdown with Allen, who sits at No. 5 in the Meta rankings, No. 4 in the media rankings, and has as many wins in the UFC as Duncan does in his entire career.
“It’s a full-circle moment, almost,” Duncan said. “I’m competing against guys that I’ve been watching, that I’m familiar with from an amateur. He’s young, but he’s a veteran at heart with the experience that he has banked, and for me, to be competing against these guys, it shows the level we’ve risen to and are still evolving to.”
The thoughtful fighter, Duncan is excited about solving the Brendan Allen puzzle in front of him on October 10. He appreciates the way Allen has “refined and matured” his style as well as the way he “doubles down” on his clearest path to victory.
“At this point, he’s not looking to change too much,” Duncan said. “There’s no need to. He’s having success, so why change? … And he knows my strengths, so it would make sense for him to come a certain way, and we’re prepared for that. We’re prepared for it to be a five-round fight too. You have to take that into account, but we’re prepared for me to be my normal self with my explosiveness for those five rounds.
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“We’re ready for wherever it may go, wherever Brendan may want to take it Saturday.”
When Duncan didn’t make a beeline to the top of the middleweight division when he arrived, some came away underwhelmed. However, competing against the best in the world is difficult, and fighters need time to get settled, develop, and grow.
Duncan has known that all along and always stayed true to the course.
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Now, he’s a win away from being in title contention in the UFC middleweight division.
“It puts our name in the hat, for sure,” he said of beating Allen this weekend. “The guys now above Brendan — him being fifth — you have two former champions and two guys matched up to fight for the championship, so it very much puts me in that line.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.