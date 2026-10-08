Christian Leroy Duncan Just Keeps Getting Better

As an amateur mixed martial artist, he made 23 starts, competing in several IMMAF championships. But, once he made the shift to the pro ranks, the Gloucester man won Cage Warriors gold in his sixth fight and touched down in the UFC just two fights later, arriving in the spring of 2023 with an abundance of upside, but a game that had not been tested at the highest levels.

“I’m here, but I still have a high ceiling; I’m still learning,” Duncan said. “I came into the game fresh, very green, and even into the UFC, and now, I’m finding my feet, my skill set is rising fast… My early career, my athleticism and my physical ability took me a long way, and now, to have the smarts, the IQ coming through as well, this makes me a dangerous problem in this division.”

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While being honest about his development has always been something Duncan was clear about, it’s not something you hear too frequently in this sport. You’re more likely to hear athletes that have never won a UFC fight talking about being two-division champions than you are to hear someone that arrived in the Octagon with an undefeated record admitting they’re still playing catch-up. When Duncan suffered a couple early setbacks in his UFC tenure, he chalked them up to the Octagon’s sharp learning curve. The hurdles might’ve caused some to exit the bandwagon, but Duncan’s patience with himself never wavered.