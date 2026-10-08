Christian Leroy Duncan | Journey To Main Event

Christian Leroy Duncan headlines his first UFC event on October 10 when he faces veteran Brendan Allen inside the Meta APEX. It’s a spot many projected him to reach when he made his promotional debut in March 2023 as an undefeated fighter, but that doesn’t mean his path didn’t have its obstacles.
Despite just two losses in the Octagon and a dynamic striking style, Duncan hasn’t put together that breakout performance that announces him as a force at 185 pounds. His body of work suggests that is coming, and doing so against “All In” would certainly be a massive statement, so now is a good a time as any to track the route “CLD” took to his headlining spot at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan.
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A Bumpy Beginning
After winning and defending the Cage Warriors middleweight title in 2022, expectations were sky-high for Duncan when he made his Octagon debut in March 2023. To that point, the Englishman was 7-0 with seven finishes, and his promotional introduction couldn’t come in a better place than London’s O2 Arena. However, his opponent, Dusko Todorovic, suffered a knee injury less than two minutes into the bout, rendering him unable to continue. The bout went down as a win for Duncan but not in the way anyone could have hoped.
He got his second chance at a proper introduction when he faced Armen Petrosyan three months later but found himself up against it as Petrosyan did enough to stay ahead on the scorecards, handing Duncan his first professional loss. The real breakthrough came five months later as Duncan returned to Las Vegas and knocked out Denis Tiuliulin late in the second round with a pair of stunning elbows.
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Duncan ended his “rookie season” 2-1 in the Octagon, so he headed into 2024 on the positive although with the hype train cooled ever so slightly.
Wins And Lessons
Duncan kicked off 2024 with another sharp performance as he showed his ability to mix in some grappling and clinch work on his way to another second-round knockout over Claudio Ribeiro. Instead of keeping it at distance, Duncan swarmed the Brazilian, eventually taking him down and finishing him off with heavy ground-and-pound.
That performance earned him a fight outside of the APEX for the first time since his debut as he faced fellow rising middleweight Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues at UFC 304. However, Duncan’s first main card assignment on a numbered event ended up as more of a showcase for Rodrigues, who mixed his whole game up perfectly to stymie Duncan on his way to a unanimous nod from the judges. The loss was a speed bump, albeit one that continues to age well with Rodrigues currently riding a 4-fight winning streak.
Finding The Groove
Outside of the premature ending in his UFC debut, Duncan’s Octagon record stood at 2-2 after two years on the roster. The potential was clear, but he had not yet put it all together. That all changed in 2025 as Duncan found his stride in a real way.
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The run started with a strong decision win over Andrey Pulyaev in London. Fighting with a greater sense of urgency, Duncan led the dance from distance and inside the clinch on his way to a smooth unanimous decision victory. The performance felt like the one where Duncan finally found his feet in the UFC as his next outing saw him finish Eryk Anders in the first round with a spinning elbow that earned him his first Performance Bonus.
A couple of months after stopping the historically tough Anders, Duncan impressed again in a dogfight against Marco Tulio. The first round was a bit pedestrian, but Tulio was wearing on Duncan well until Duncan uncorked a spinning back fist that rocked his foe before following with a picture-perfect right hand to get the finish. He scored his second Performance Bonus in a row, and it seemed like he was ready for the stiffer tests at 185 pounds heading into 2026.
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The first measuring stick came against veteran Roman Dolidze in London, where Duncan navigated an aggressive grappling attack from the Georgian before getting back to space and scoring aplenty. Duncan even escaped a tough spot with Dolidze on his back late in the fight to get the nod on the scorecards. He parlayed those lessons into a bout with former title challenger Jared Cannonier in Oklahoma City, where he was the quicker and more impactful striker across three rounds to tally another decision win.
With five wins on the bounce and looking more well-rounded each time out, Duncan can push himself into the top half of the middleweight rankings and truly announce himself as a force in the title picture.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.