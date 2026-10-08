Christian Leroy Duncan | Journey To Main Event

Despite just two losses in the Octagon and a dynamic striking style, Duncan hasn’t put together that breakout performance that announces him as a force at 185 pounds. His body of work suggests that is coming, and doing so against “All In” would certainly be a massive statement, so now is a good a time as any to track the route “CLD” took to his headlining spot at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan.

WATCH: Christian Leroy Duncan: 'The Scary Thing Is I'm Still Evolving' | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan

A Bumpy Beginning

After winning and defending the Cage Warriors middleweight title in 2022, expectations were sky-high for Duncan when he made his Octagon debut in March 2023. To that point, the Englishman was 7-0 with seven finishes, and his promotional introduction couldn’t come in a better place than London’s O2 Arena. However, his opponent, Dusko Todorovic, suffered a knee injury less than two minutes into the bout, rendering him unable to continue. The bout went down as a win for Duncan but not in the way anyone could have hoped.