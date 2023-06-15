Christian Leroy Duncan: Elevating His Game With Each Fight

And even though Duncan feels right at home in the standup game, he expects his wrestling and grappling abilities to be tested sooner rather than later.

“Especially being at this level, that’s definitely going to come - it’s inevitable. The stuff I’ve been working on, you have to have all aspects,” Duncan said. “In this day and age of MMA, the way the sport is growing so fast, the way that people’s levels are elevating in all areas of the sport, you have to keep up or you get left behind. We are definitely pushing to keep up or even be ahead.”

A spectacular win over Petrosyan could put Duncan on the fast-track to being one of the hottest prospects at 185 pounds. A quick rise to the top wouldn’t be anything new for Duncan, but he isn’t in a rush to climb the rankings. His mission is simple – rack up wins and gain life experience along the way.

“Continue moving forward in the direction we want to head,” Duncan said. “Again, time will tell on the speed of that; I’m not in a rush. I want to get my experience here before I head into the top ranks, but if it comes early, I’ll be ready for that. My whole career I’ve always been kind of pushed ahead. It was never a slow rise; I was always pushed to the next level, which forced me to elevate quicker. So I welcome it. I know in the long run I’m only going to become a better fighter.”

“Fight-wise, I’m definitely looking to get to the top rankings. [But] winning opens doors to improve the life of my family, friends, and to use the experience to get to travel the world. I’m on that mission right now.”