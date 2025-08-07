Christian Leroy Duncan | All About Opportunity

“You know things can get taken care of,” Duncan said. “Everybody sees everything that's happening, so you don't have to give feedback as much, everybody is one whole unit, as a team, as much as the individual sport. You can't go anywhere without having that team of people with the same mindset and same vision as yourself.”

And when he looks at the technical side of things, Duncan is proud of what he has accomplished so far inside the Octagon. He is thankful for the tests that he had early on, and even the losses, as it provided him with a platform to look at things that he needed to work on and fix. Now, he is eager to kick start a win streak, and that starts with defeating Anders on Saturday night. With 18 knockouts combined between these two middleweights, Duncan is looking forward to how this one might play out.

“This matchup with Anders, what excites me the most is his mindset, his relentless pressure that he applies; as much as he's been here a long time, he still has that dog mindset,” Duncan said. “He'll go for it no matter what and I like that mentality because I have a bit of that of myself, so I can respect it. I know that's going to make a fun fight for us both.”