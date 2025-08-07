Christian Leroy Duncan | All About Opportunity

Chrisitan Leroy Duncan has been lucky enough to fight not only once, but twice, in front a London crowd. His first time competing inside the O2 Arena was during his UFC debut, where he got the win when the fight had to be stopped due to an injury to Dusko Todorovic. Not the way you want to get the victory in your UFC debut, but it was a win, nonetheless. But in March, Duncan got another opportunity to put on a show, and he did that, picking up a unanimous decision win over Andrey Pulyaev.
“The main thing about fighting at home is the energy from the crowds; from when you walk out, when you go into the Octagon, even when you land shots, the whole crowd erupts,” Duncan said. “So, to me, having that energy when you're back at home and in any crowd, really, it is that crowd energy that I love.”
The energy and atmosphere will be a little bit different on Saturday night, as Duncan goes from fighting inside the O2 Arena to fighting in the UFC APEX, as he prepares to face veteran Eryk Anders. Regardless of how many people are in the building, “CLD” promises to bring fireworks in Las Vegas.
“I'm happy to be back in the Octagon again this weekend on Saturday,” Duncan said. “My fight in London I didn't get to perform how I would've liked to. I know this fight with Eryk Anders and him being the veteran and tough fighter that he is, he’s going to bring a serious fight and it's going to one for the crowd to enjoy.”
It’s a surreal moment for the Brit, who said he used to watch Anders fight in the Octagon when he was fighting as an amateur. But now, he gets to test himself against someone that has been in the UFC since 2017.
Two years into his UFC career, Duncan has gone 4-2 since his debut back in 2023, having dropped contests to Gregory Rodrigues and Armen Petrosyan. As he gains more confidence and experience with each fight, the 30-year-old has also learned the importance of things outside of the Octagon. He has implemented a handful of new people to his team, including a nutritionist that has helped him get better in many aspects of life. Surrounding himself with the right people has been a huge shift for the middleweight as he enters his seventh UFC fight.
“You know things can get taken care of,” Duncan said. “Everybody sees everything that's happening, so you don't have to give feedback as much, everybody is one whole unit, as a team, as much as the individual sport. You can't go anywhere without having that team of people with the same mindset and same vision as yourself.”
And when he looks at the technical side of things, Duncan is proud of what he has accomplished so far inside the Octagon. He is thankful for the tests that he had early on, and even the losses, as it provided him with a platform to look at things that he needed to work on and fix. Now, he is eager to kick start a win streak, and that starts with defeating Anders on Saturday night. With 18 knockouts combined between these two middleweights, Duncan is looking forward to how this one might play out.
“This matchup with Anders, what excites me the most is his mindset, his relentless pressure that he applies; as much as he's been here a long time, he still has that dog mindset,” Duncan said. “He'll go for it no matter what and I like that mentality because I have a bit of that of myself, so I can respect it. I know that's going to make a fun fight for us both.”
Racking up two wins eight months into 2025 sets things up nicely for Duncan, but as for what may come next if he gets past Anders, we will have to wait and see.
“No names, just opportunities. The same way we got the name with Anders and the opportunity came, we took it. As long as I'm ready and prepared and developed, then I'm always going to be ready when the opportunity arises.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.