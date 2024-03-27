Chris Weidman's UFC Career Highlights

Announcements
This weekend, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman prepares to share the Octagon with Brazil’s Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot.
Learn more about career highlights, UFC record and standout fights of “The All-American” that led him to this point.
- Pro since 2009
- Three successful title defenses
- Third most title fight wins in UFC middleweight division history [4]
- Third longest win streak in UFC middleweight division history [9]
- 2013 Fighter of the Year
- Six first round finishes
Chris Weidman Fight Highlights
UFC Fight Night: Munoz vs Weidman [July 11, 2012]
Mark Munoz put up a good fight, but Weidman was in control the whole time. Weidman didn't just dominate with his wrestling; he also used his jiu-jitsu skills to keep Munoz in check.
In the second round, Weidman capitalized on Munoz's forward movement with a sharp right elbow, causing Munoz to instantly hit the canvas. This match was anticipated to mark Munoz's triumphant return, yet Weidman instead solidified his championship credentials in the main event.
UFC 162: Silva vs Weidman [July 6, 2013]
The top two fighters in the 185-pound division were primed to face off, with UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva poised to defend his title against the undefeated Weidman, who was a sizeable underdog, in the main event of UFC 162 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the second round, Weidman seized an opportunity and delivered a left hook that connected on the champion's chin, dropping him to the canvas. Weidman unleashed a barrage of ground strikes, leading to the referee stopping the fight and earning the New Yorker the 185-pound title.
Chris Weidman’s UFC Record
UFC 292 (8/19/23) Weidman lost a three round unanimous decision to Brad Tavares
UFC 261 (4/24/21) Weidman lost via TKO (injury) to Uriah Hall at :17 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (8/8/20) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Omari Akhmedov
UFC on ESPN (10/18/19) Weidman was knocked out by Dominick Reyes at 1:43 of the first round
UFC 230 (11/3/18) Weidman was knocked out by Ronaldo Souza at 2:46 of the third round
UFC on FOX (7/22/17) Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum via arm triangle at 3:45 of the third round
UFC 210 (4/8/17) Weidman was stopped by Gegard Mousasi via strikes at 3:13 of the second round
UFC 205 (11/12/16) Weidman was knocked out by Yoel Romero at :24 of the third round
UFC 194 (12/12/15) Weidman was stopped by Luke Rockhold via strikes at 3:12 of the fourth round, losing his UFC middleweight championship
UFC 187 (5/23/15) Weidman stopped Vitor Belfort via strikes at 2:53 of the first round to retain his UFC middleweight championship
UFC 175 (7/5/14) Weidman won a five round unanimous decision over Lyoto Machida to retain his UFC middleweight championship
UFC 168 (12/28/13) Weidman scored a TKO (injury) win over Anderson Silva at 1:16 of the second round to retain his UFC middleweight championship
UFC 162 (7/6/13) Weidman knocked out Anderson Silva at 1:18 of the second round to win the UFC middleweight championship
UFC on FUEL TV (7/11/12) Weidman knocked out Mark Munoz at 1:37 of the second round
UFC on FOX (1/28/12) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Demiam Maia
UFC 139 (11/19/11) Weidman submitted Tom Lawlor via D’arce choke at 2:07 of the first round
UFC 131 (6/11/11) Weidman submitted Jesse Bongfeldt via guillotine choke at 4:54 of the first round
UFC Live on VS 3 (3/3/11) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Alessio Sakara
Rapid Q & A
Chris Weidman | Top Finishes
When and why did you start training for fighting? I was helping some MMA fighters with their wrestling, then I got interested.
What ranks and titles have you held? Former UFC middleweight champion, two-time Junior College All-American, two-time Division 1 All-American at Hofstra, NYS High School Wrestling Champion, 2007 CAA Wrestling Champion, NYS College Wrestling Champion, Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion, Grapplers Quest Absolute Division Champion, US Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion. Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Do you have any heroes? Without a doubt, my hero is my father. I have seen him go through some pretty difficult things in his life with owning his own business and personally. He handles all situations with tact and respect for others. And if he was ever at fault, he had no problem owning up to it. I have always admired how he treated his employees and would give them the shirt off his back if they needed it, without thinking of himself. He has made it to almost every single one of my and my siblings’ matches, games, school events, etc. and he is probably the loudest, most emotional supporter in the stands. His love for our entire family and God is something I look to uphold in my own life.
What does it mean for you to fight in the UFC? I have set a lot of goals in my life, especially athletically. Some I have accomplished and others I wasn't able to. However, I can say that none of those matter now because fighting in the UFC was my ultimate goal and dream.
Did you go to college and if so what degree did you earn? I went to Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. I earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology as well as a master’s in Physical Education
What was your job before you started fighting? Before I started fighting, I was an Assistant Wrestling Coach at Hofstra University and a full time graduate student.
Specific accomplishments in amateur competition? I was Grapplers Quest champion in my weight class and in the absolute division, with all 13 matches ending in submission. Abu Dhabi trials champion with submission win in the finals over a world champion.
Specific accomplishments in pro competition? Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion, US Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Champion 2009, ADCC Participant and Absolute Division ADCC Participant (referee chosen).
Favorite grappling technique: Armbar
Favorite striking technique: Hook
When is Chris Weidman’s Next Fight?
"The All-American" is scheduled to enter the Octagon once again to face Bruno Silva on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Weidman aims to secure his first victory since 2020 and continue his comeback from a significant leg injury suffered in 2021.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
