Chris Weidman's UFC Career Highlights

UFC 292 (8/19/23) Weidman lost a three round unanimous decision to Brad Tavares

UFC 261 (4/24/21) Weidman lost via TKO (injury) to Uriah Hall at :17 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (8/8/20) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Omari Akhmedov

UFC on ESPN (10/18/19) Weidman was knocked out by Dominick Reyes at 1:43 of the first round

UFC 230 (11/3/18) Weidman was knocked out by Ronaldo Souza at 2:46 of the third round

UFC on FOX (7/22/17) Weidman submitted Kelvin Gastelum via arm triangle at 3:45 of the third round

UFC 210 (4/8/17) Weidman was stopped by Gegard Mousasi via strikes at 3:13 of the second round

UFC 205 (11/12/16) Weidman was knocked out by Yoel Romero at :24 of the third round

UFC 194 (12/12/15) Weidman was stopped by Luke Rockhold via strikes at 3:12 of the fourth round, losing his UFC middleweight championship

UFC 187 (5/23/15) Weidman stopped Vitor Belfort via strikes at 2:53 of the first round to retain his UFC middleweight championship

UFC 175 (7/5/14) Weidman won a five round unanimous decision over Lyoto Machida to retain his UFC middleweight championship

UFC 168 (12/28/13) Weidman scored a TKO (injury) win over Anderson Silva at 1:16 of the second round to retain his UFC middleweight championship

UFC 162 (7/6/13) Weidman knocked out Anderson Silva at 1:18 of the second round to win the UFC middleweight championship

UFC on FUEL TV (7/11/12) Weidman knocked out Mark Munoz at 1:37 of the second round

UFC on FOX (1/28/12) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Demiam Maia

UFC 139 (11/19/11) Weidman submitted Tom Lawlor via D’arce choke at 2:07 of the first round

UFC 131 (6/11/11) Weidman submitted Jesse Bongfeldt via guillotine choke at 4:54 of the first round

UFC Live on VS 3 (3/3/11) Weidman won a three round unanimous decision over Alessio Sakara

