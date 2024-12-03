Chris Weidman: Standing The Test Of Time

Like Chris Weidman’s reign as middleweight champion. For 889 days from 2013 to 2015, the Long Islander ruled the division, not only dethroning an all-time great in Anderson Silva and beating him a second time, but also defeating two more former champions in Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort before losing his crown to Luke Rockhold.

Weidman’s reign, which was bested only by Silva and Israel Adesanya, doesn’t get its just due these days, but when the 185-pound belt has changed four times in the last two years, it shows how special this achievement was.

“I appreciate that,” said Weidman when I talk about his time as champion. “Any love I get from people for what I've done in the past and what I'm still doing, especially with all the adversity that I've come across, is great.”

You might think that this is a post-mortem on a heck of a career, but we’re not here to bury “The All-American.” On the contrary, Weidman has a new lease on his fighting life at 40 as he approaches his Saturday bout with Eryk Anders.