Chris Weidman Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

“Chris Weidman is one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “Chris consistently competed against the best athletes in the world during his career, and his victories over Anderson Silva changed the landscape of the middleweight division forever. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”



Weidman will enter the UFC Hall of Fame as the 19th member of the Modern Wing. The Modern Era category includes athletes who turned pro on or after November 17, 2000, when the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA was held. Other requirements include a minimum age of 35 or those who have been retired for one year or more.

A veteran of 24 fights during his 15-year MMA career, Weidman registered a 16-8 (12-8, UFC), record, securing victories over UFC Hall of Famers Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum (Fight Wing), as well as former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Weidman made his professional MMA debut on February 20, 2009, winning each of his first four fights in Ring of Combat before signing with UFC.

Weidman made his UFC debut on the main card of UFC LIVE: SANCHEZ vs. KAMPMANN, which took place on March 3, 2011, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. He would defeat his opponent, Alessio Sakara, via unanimous decision to launch his career inside the Octagon.

Weidman would win his next four fights to earn a title shot against then-middleweight champion Anderson Silva at UFC 162.

UFC 162: SILVA vs WEIDMAN took place on July 6, 2013, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Both Silva and Weidman entered the match on impressive winning streaks of 17 and 9, respectively. Having won 16 fights with UFC and 10 title defenses, Silva was aiming to secure a new record of most consecutive title defenses with a victory over Weidman.