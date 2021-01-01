Chris Weidman Honors Late Father-In-Law Ahead Of UFC 261 Bout

“He was a scary guy to a lot of other people,” Weidman laughs. “He was a Vietnam vet and he was a hothead when he was younger, but he was always super awesome with me because he was a wrestling guy and his daughter was now dating a wrestler that he approved of, and he was as happy as could be that she was with me.”

And while Pecora now had a deeply personal reason to stay attached to wrestling, and later mixed martial arts, he remained as invested in local wresters and fighters as he did the kid who would become his son-in-law.

“He loved coming to our gym and watching the guys spar,” said Weidman. “He was retired, and the best part of his day was coming to LAW-MMA and walking in there. Everybody treated him with respect, they loved for him to be there and he loved everybody. He was showing up to fights for the amateurs that no one's ever heard of. He was there, driving wherever they were gonna be fighting to support them. As involved as he was with the wrestling, he ended up becoming involved with mixed martial arts once I started fighting. He was everybody's biggest fan.”

UFC 261 FREE FIGHTS: Jessica Andrade vs Katlyn Chookagian | Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 1 | Zhang Weili vs Jessica Aguilar | Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns | Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia | Jorge Masvidal vs Donald Cerrone

That was especially true when it came to his kids and grandkids, and while Weidman said there was no one as old school as Pecora when it came to toughness, as he got older, there was a change that only the family saw.

“He was the epitome of an old school guy,” said Weidman. “He was all about his word. If you told him that you were gonna be at his house at 9am, he expected you to be there, because if he told you he was gonna do something, he was gonna do it. He was a man of his word, and he expected you to be a man of your word. That's the way he grew up, and you don't really see that anymore. And if I had a problem with somebody, he had my back and he was gonna handle the problem for me. I didn't have to deal with a thing. He was as loyal as it got. If someone messed with me, good luck with him. You didn't want to mess with him.

“He was always very supportive, and it was amazing to watch him progress over his life, to go from being this tough, tough Vietnam vet and then soften up to the grandpa that he became,” he continues. “He was always telling us how much he loved us and appreciated us, and we loved him.”