Chris Weidman: Honest Fighter, Honest Man

“It's been something I've been trying to get done for over a year now,” said Weidman. “I've had 30 surgeries, my body's beat up, and pain has been a big part of my life. It's going to be a big part of my life. And a lot of my family members have arthritis and different pain and stuff like that. And I came across an Indian doctor that could formulate these natural herbs and shrubs into herbal capsules. And I took them and I couldn't believe it. I'm like, ‘I’ve got to get this to my friends and family; I’ve got to get this to the world.’ And so that's really what I'm trying to do is get this to people.”

That means, with a pivotal fight on the horizon, the 39-year-old is taking time out of his day to pack these orders and get them out. He admits that he’s not growing rich on this venture, but that he’s all-in on helping others. That’s Chris Weidman, and always has been. Yet while the Long Island native has always been accessible and available during his time in the UFC, he’s also a person who isn’t one to chase after the cameras. So when a documentary came out on ESPN late last year called “The Return” it was a little surprising that he opened his world up, warts and all, for everyone to see.

“If I could help people, if I could inspire with my story and through my pain and suffering, then that's a silver lining in there,” he said. “It takes away from my pain and suffering when I'm like, ‘Okay, you know what? I have pain and suffering.’ But it ends up becoming maybe an inspirational thing for other people who are going through tough times, hitting adversity. They could look at what I've been through and how I got through it and how life is going to be all right, and how to be positive and all that good stuff. So I look at it that way.”