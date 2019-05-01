Chris Weidman And Others Join USO Tour To Support Troops

“I definitely couldn't say no, but when we got asked to do it, I was super excited,” said Weidman, who has joined by fellow UFC fighters Felice Herrig and BJ Penn, as well as celebrity chef Robert Irvine, former MLB star Shane Victorino, country music artist Craig Morgan and pro surfer Makua Rothman for General Paul J. Selva’s fourth USO tour since he became vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to go and see men and women that are sacrificing so much while in warzones like Afghanistan and Iraq,” continued Weidman. “You see them in their environment, one that is obviously so risky, and they're working crazy hours throughout the whole day. Sometimes we forget that there's a war going on and we have all these people over there putting their lives on the line every single day. So to be able to be there and see it, it just made it way more apparent how much we owe to all these people that are sacrificing time with their families, and the goals they had outside of the military, they had to put that aside to head out and work.”

Making stops at several bases across the globe, Weidman admits that he felt “very protected” while with General Selva, but at some stops, it was clear almost immediately that this wasn’t the normal trip.