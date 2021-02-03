Chris Tramell Is Made For Adversity

Although the money came pouring in, rumors began swirling. Theories of assault and run-ins with the Thai Mafia spread among his peers back in The States. In recent years, many of Tramell’s donors explained to him that with the shape he was in, they weren’t donating to save his life, they were donating to get his body back home.

With the help of hundreds of donors, including former opponents of his, Tramell was able to get the emergency surgeries necessary, but it was only the beginning. Twelve weeks in a Thai hospital wasn’t nearly enough time to reattach muscles, treat his spine or the other surprise injuries they were finding left and right after a hospital treatment with minimal English or time to waste.

It took a wreck this devastating for seven broken ribs to go under the radar for days after his release from the hospital. Even the treatments that saved his life came with their own consequences.

“I went back to the States with giant holes in my stomach because there had been infections in Thailand and certain surgeries didn’t close,” Tramell explained. “So I had surgery holes the size of a 50-cent piece or a silver dollar in my stomach. You could literally see my intestines under the thin layer of skin.”

While he had the ability to make it back to the United States, his abdominal muscles were so detached and damaged that life was completely upside down, even months later. Any activity requiring core stabilization was out the window. Even holding coffee in one hand was physically impossible. The goal posts were pushed back again, however, when Tramell realized that the final surgery came with the lingering effects of the necessary rebuild of his entire self, both mentally and physically.

“After that I started kind of mending a little bit, but by then I was just depressed. I was living in Colorado, wasn’t coaching anymore, wasn’t training anymore, didn’t have a team anymore,” Tramell explained. “No girlfriend, no friends. It’s amazing how people turn on you. Well, not turn on you but just kind of push away from you when something really, really depressing and huge happens like that.”

With nothing to offer the United States and no chance of fighting ever again, Tramell looked for a change to take him back to a point in his life when he remembered true happiness. He connected with an old friend from Thailand on social media and made up his mind. He was saving money and flying to Thailand.

“By the time I landed in Bangkok she was already in love with me,” Tramell recalls. “I had a girlfriend from day one. That honestly made things really great. I was depressed, I was in a terrible place and I just fell in love with this girl. My first six months in Thailand was pretty much just fantasy.”

Fighting was pleasantly in the rearview and Tramell found what he was looking for, and with only a few kinks to be worked out in his relationship, he was the happiest he’s ever been.

But alcoholism that affected his girlfriend spilled into his life. Soon followed an addiction to painkillers followed by relationship turmoil that overshadowed any good times. The all-time high that Tramell had felt for months was met with all-time lows. He now envied the man laid up in the hospital with a three percent chance of survival.

An inevitably messy breakup paired with no work permit gave Tramell few options. He was able to initially afford hostels and hotels sporadically, but it wasn’t long before he was left wandering the charmless downtown streets of Bangkok.

“I would get so completely messed up on pills and get drunk that I just wanted to die. I would go up to different high rises and sometimes I would sleep on the ledge of the building hoping that I would roll off in my sleep,” Tramell explained. “I wanted to die so bad but I couldn’t commit myself to do it so I would get really hammered and climb up to like a 10 or 15 story ledge and just go to sleep right there.”