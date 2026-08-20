Chris Padilla Knows He Belongs On The Big Stage

“Oh, bro, it's my blood, man,” he said. “The way I see it is, it's not about L.A. It's not about Gardena. It's about California this week, man. And my job is to hold the flag, you know? So I'm gonna go in there and I'm gonna cut him up, and California eats.”

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On Saturday night, “him” is Nasrat Haqparast, a respected veteran of the Octagon who Padilla admits he used to watch compete in the UFC while he was still a fan. Now, he’s set to share the Octagon with him as he looks to bounce back after his matchup with MarQuel Mederos ended in a majority draw at UFC 327.

That result gave Padilla the chance to assess things to see where he might have fallen just short, and he came away with a clear lesson – you’ve got to go for it, but you have to fight smart.