Chris Padilla Is Determined To Make Every Second Count

Padilla makes his second UFC appearance this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Brady, and he’s still getting used to being a part of the biggest MMA promotion on the planet.

“Just being a part of the UFC is just a surreal moment,” he told UFC.com during fight week in Las Vegas.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

It's a dream I've had for 16 years – I’m going to be 29 this month, so it was just amazing being a part of it.”

Padilla is a 10-year veteran of the professional fight game, but his Octagon debut didn’t come until his 20th pro bout, when he stepped in on two weeks’notice to face James Llontop at UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez. To make the occasion even sweeter, Padilla marked the occasion with a first-round submission victory.

That win, and the realization that he is now officially a UFC fighter, is a source of great pride for the 28-year-old.