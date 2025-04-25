Chris Gutierrez Isn't Looking Back

“I’ve honestly just been trying to focus on the things that I can control, and that's attitude, gratitude and effort,” said Gutierrez, who returns to the Octagon on Saturday to face John Castaneda.

It’s a bout that was originally scheduled for March 8, but was scrapped due to an illness suffered by Castaneda, who was replacing Gutierrez’ original opponent, Jean Matsumoto. In Gutierrez’ previous bout last August, he saw Javid Basharat get replaced on short notice by Quang Le. That’s the fight game, but it doesn’t make it any less frustrating. Well, it used to be more frustrating, but these days, Gutierrez just takes a deep breath and gets back to work.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“It definitely comes with maturity, being in the game for as long as I have and having the right people around you,” he said. “Ten years ago, similar situations happened to me, even when I first started. But I think I’m able to handle it a little better this time around.”

Ten years ago, Gutierrez was 7-1-1 as a pro, coming off a stoppage of Aaron Phillips, and starting to make a name for himself on the regional scene. He was still three years and change from getting to the UFC, so money was tight, and he ultimately had to take a job working security in a local mall. Hey, you do what you have to in order to make a living, and it was a legitimate side gig for the bantamweight up and comer, especially to get some extra cash to head home to see his family in Texas for Christmas. So Gutierrez gave his boss advance notice – eight months of advance notice – but a week before Christmas, he was told that the time off wasn’t approved. Then the boss added this tidbit for good measure.