Chris Gutierrez: Built On Experience

“You just gotta stay locked in and stay focused,” Gutierrez said. “Ultimately, I train for my sense of peace, too, so I’m going to train whether I have a fight or not. This is what I do, right? This is how we make a living. I wanted to come out and compete.”

What jumps off the page first is the disparity between their levels of experience. Gutierrez has 27 pro fights to his name, including a highlight reel first-round knockout victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Saturday's Full Fight By Fight Preview

Gutierrez is most recently coming off a five-round main event against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong in December. While the 33-year-old didn’t walk away with his hand raised, he finished the fight with more significant strikes than Song (87-77) and gained 25 valuable minutes of Octagon time against one of the division’s rising contenders.

While he is undefeated, Le has fought just eight times as a pro, all outside of the UFC.