Chris Gutierrez Is Aided By His Humility

“I've been putting my head down and just grinding,” he said. “I've been focusing on me, and I fixed a lot of things in my personal life and went back to basics on a lot of things in my martial arts. I've been staying consistent, really.”

As he does that in the Factory X gym in Englewood, Colorado, that means no looking up at the clock for a chance to check out or getting extra antsy seeing his teammates get fights. The work is the work, fight or no fight.

“It keeps us all in shape,” Gutierrez said. “We're all in fighting shape year-round, so it's good for me because I stay active. I have to stay at a good weight where I could just say, let's go.”

That’s called being a pro. About the only bad thing is that he doesn’t get to dodge Friday sparring when he doesn’t have a fight booked.

“That's right,” he laughs. “If you do have a fight, you're getting shark tanked. If not, you're helping the other people get shark tanked. So either way, you're going through it.”