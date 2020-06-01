Chris Fishgold Walks Through the Storm

“If you lose, you can’t have no sympathies for yourself,” he said. “You were meant to lose. You could’ve done that extra run. You could’ve done that extra thing. I could’ve kept on moving. I could’ve defended the takedown. I can’t look at anyone else to blame but myself. Work on that and come back together.”

So, with that in mind, he and his team at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool went to work ahead of his bout with Jared Gordon, who is also looking to gain some traction after losing three of his last four bouts.

Even though Fishgold’s submission record might make a person anticipate a grappling-heavy approach, the Liverpudlian is well-aware of the fastest way to rise up the featherweight rankings.

“I want to entertain,” he said. “The UFC rewards you for entertaining fight, not just winning. I’d rather lose an exciting fight than win a boring fight, if that makes sense. I hope he stands up with me because he’s a go-forward fighter and swings, and I’m a go-forward fighter, and I’ll swing. If we both want to meet in the middle, fans will get what they deserve, but I don’t know. He’s coming off a loss. He might want to get the win, be a b**** and lie on top of me for three rounds. I hope he doesn’t, but I’m ready if he does want to do that.”

A lot of fighters say they want to go forward and bang, but the actual number of ones who take that attitude into their bouts is lesser. As the saying goes, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. In Fishgold’s case, however, eating a punch and walking forward is all part of the plan. Some might advise against that thought process, but it’s an attitude deeply engrained in him.

“It’s the city where I’m from,” Fishgold said. “Liverpool, obviously, we have that fighting spirit, and if you want to stop me, you will literally need to finish me. I will need to be knocked out or I would need to be put to sleep, so that’s pretty much it. I keep on going forward.”

That walk through a storm attitude only works if you can give a beating back, which is exactly Fishgold’s thinking. He can’t help it, either. He said while some on the roster see themselves as an “athlete first,” he views himself as a “fighter first,” once again crediting that philosophy to the city that raised him.

It’s a mindset that anyone could respect. Now, he just wants to couple that with a bounce-back win in the Octagon to jump start his desired climb up his division’s ladder. Beating Jared Gordon on Fight Island July 15 is the first step to that plan, and although he wants someone in or near the top 15 next, he welcomes anyone who might doubt the scouser’s authenticity as a fighter.

“If any other fighters want to question that, you only need to tweet Sean (Shelby) and say, ‘I want to fight Fishgold,’ or chat s*** about me,” he said. “I’ll happily show you.”

