Chris Fishgold Is Blocking The Drama

Fishgold utters the words matter-of-factly and without drama, a clear signal his opponent’s boasting mind games aren’t effective on the proud Liverpudlian.

UFC: Drama aside, how do you see the fight itself going?

CF: He hasn’t fought in a year, he’s probably going to have them UFC jitters again, that cage rust. He’ll probably come out flying at me for a round. And he is a big fighter. If you look at all my fights, I fly out at them, and I don’t think he’s had someone fly out. So I think we’ll both fly out, meet in the middle, probably have a little exchange. He’ll probably try and body-lock me and take me down. Bored to death, like he does with all his other fights; bores the life out of people. And I’ll probably submit him. My striking is really good, I’ll throw heavy and I can take a shot. And I’m a black belt on the ground. I’ll go wherever he wants to go.

UFC: You mentioned you were super nervous making the walk at your last fight in Prague. I was surprised only because you’re a former Cage Warriors champion. Why were you so nervous?

CF: You know, the UFC is the premiership of fighting. It’s the best of the best. I’ve spent my whole life trying to get here. I’m finally here. I lost my debut. If I would have lost that one too, that phone can stop calling. It’s out of your hands. So for me to be given my dream and the possibility of it getting took away…

It wasn’t so much for the fight. I’m not really bothered about fighting. Fear is necessary, it keeps you sharp. But I never let it get the better of me. But the thought of maybe getting cut from the UFC…I was in the changing room and I wasn’t even thinking about the fight, I was thinking about that.