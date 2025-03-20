Chris Duncan | Scotland's Grateful Warrior

"I signed a new contract, as well, so obviously my money went up," he said.

"To be totally honest with you, my life's completely changed – not in the sense that I'm buying crazy cars and stuff like that. Fifty grand doesn't go very far, especially with the UK tax law! But it's changed my family's life, for sure.

"And, going to the shop and not having to think about buying silly things like pants and socks. I'm a simple guy, so I just want to make sure my family's OK, and then I'll be happy for the rest of my life."

It's taken Duncan's UFC record to three wins, one defeat, and he said that the experience he's picked up across those four bouts has given him more clarity heading into this weekend's fight.

WATCH: Brady Talks With Megan Olivi & Laura Sanko

"The biggest takeback I've taken from (my UFC career so far) has been, it doesn't matter how you feel, it's how you perform," he said.

"So, regardless of how you feel – you might feel ill, you might feel unmotivated – regardless of that, you can always fight your hardest.

"So, whether you feel rubbish on the day or some things were going wrong – there's silly things that can go wrong throughout fight camp or even in fight week – things like people forgetting things, or you're late, or you're struggling to make weight. All these sorts of things can play a factor.

"But, regardless of how you feel, you go into the Octagon and fight your hardest. What more can you ask for?"