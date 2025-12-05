Chris Duncan | Line Them Up, And I’ll Knock Them Down

Duncan’s demeanor is one of a fighter who feels very much at home on the sport’s biggest stage, and he’s embracing every moment as he enjoys the build-up to his second appearance on a UFC pay-per-view event at UFC 323.

“Yeah, I just said to the guys when I walked in, this is like showing up to work,” Duncan grinned as he visited with UFC.com during fight week in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is the home of fighting, home of gambling. I'm looking forward to it. It’s another fight week, and the energy when you walk in the room, you’re signing posters – me, Grant (Dawson), Marvin Vettori, we’re all signing posters together. The energy is high. I’m actually getting goosebumps thinking about it right now.”

Duncan’s relaxed nature and excited mindset should come as no surprise. “The Problem” has been living up to his fighting moniker of late. He handed submission defeats to Bolaji Oki and Jordan Vucenic, then outworked hard-hitting Mateusz Rebecki over three wild rounds at the UFC APEX in August.