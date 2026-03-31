Chris Duncan | Journey To Main Event

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Returning to the Octagon in September 2024 against Bolaji Oki, Duncan secured his first finish in the Octagon via submission, snatching a guillotine choke midway through the opening round. The submission, Duncan’s third of his career at the time, also earned him his first Performance Bonus.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Preview | Fighters On The Rise

Perhaps Duncan’s most memorable moment in the Octagon was yet another comeback effort when he faced Mateusz Rebecki in Las Vegas. Duncan had to weather an early storm from the Polishman and started taking the momentum back when he scored with a step-in elbow in the second round, opening Rebecki up and giving himself a foothold to take charge. The third round was a bloody five minutes, and in the end, Duncan did enough to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards while both men were rewarded with a Fight of the Night bonus.

In his most recent effort, Duncan faced the all-action Terrance McKinney at UFC 323, and in classic McKinney fashion, the fight was over inside the first round, but it was Duncan who was victorious. Midway through the opening frame, he latched onto an anaconda choke, earning the tapout and extending his winning streak to four.

Duncan takes that streak and his 6-1 Octagon record into his first headliner against Moicano on April 4 in Las Vegas.