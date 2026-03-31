Chris Duncan | Journey To Main Event

Distinguishing oneself in the lightweight division is among the hardest tasks to accomplish in mixed martial arts. For Chris Duncan, three finishes in four fights have him well on his way into the shark pit that is the 155-pound rankings, and on April 4, he gets his first breakthrough opportunity when he faces veteran Renato Moicano in a main event assignment.
The 32-year-old Scotsman made his way into the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series, but it wasn’t a linear path. He first arrived at the Tuesday-night audition as an undefeated fighter in October 2021, but he ran into a punch from Viacheslav Borshchev in the second round that sent him back to the regional scene for one more fight. The next year, Duncan returned to the show to face Charlie Campbell. This time, it was Duncan flipping the script after a strong start from the American, planting a right hand to score the knockout win in a wild affair.
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Duncan’s first and second UFC bouts, both in London, were much calmer as he scored decision wins over Omar Morales and Yanal Ashmouz in 2023, which positioned him for a bout with fellow rising lightweight Manuel Torres in Mexico City. Duncan suffered a first-round submission loss, but he found his groove after that.
Returning to the Octagon in September 2024 against Bolaji Oki, Duncan secured his first finish in the Octagon via submission, snatching a guillotine choke midway through the opening round. The submission, Duncan’s third of his career at the time, also earned him his first Performance Bonus.
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Perhaps Duncan’s most memorable moment in the Octagon was yet another comeback effort when he faced Mateusz Rebecki in Las Vegas. Duncan had to weather an early storm from the Polishman and started taking the momentum back when he scored with a step-in elbow in the second round, opening Rebecki up and giving himself a foothold to take charge. The third round was a bloody five minutes, and in the end, Duncan did enough to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards while both men were rewarded with a Fight of the Night bonus.
In his most recent effort, Duncan faced the all-action Terrance McKinney at UFC 323, and in classic McKinney fashion, the fight was over inside the first round, but it was Duncan who was victorious. Midway through the opening frame, he latched onto an anaconda choke, earning the tapout and extending his winning streak to four.
Duncan takes that streak and his 6-1 Octagon record into his first headliner against Moicano on April 4 in Las Vegas.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.