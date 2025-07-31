Chris Duncan | Aiming For A Spot On The Wall

“As a man, you need to take charge, do the things that you don’t want to do for your family to thrive, and that’s something I’m willing to do is put myself in the firing line every single day,” the Scotsman said when asked about missing his boy’s birthday and the sacrifice of leaving his family for extended periods of time in order to give himself the best opportunity to thrive in the UFC lightweight division. “It’s not a sacrifice if it’s something worth living for.

“It does feel like a sacrifice, but after the win, and the money, the stuff that comes with the UFC, it’s well worth it. I’ve been able to achieve my dreams when it comes to being in the UFC, but I’ve also been able to allow my wife to stay at home and look after the kids, and that was a long-time goal for her, as well.”

In just a couple years as a pro, Duncan amassed a 6-0 record and made enough of an impression to garner an opportunity to compete on the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), where he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Viacheslav Borshchev. After getting things moving in the right direction again on the regional circuit, he returned to the UFC APEX during Season 6 and earned his chance to compete in the Octagon by stopping Charlie Campbell in a wild 103-second barnburner.