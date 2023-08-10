Chris Daukaus Starts A New Chapter At Light Heavyweight

“I think that it shows confidence and belief not only in myself, but the confidence that the UFC has with me,” Daukaus said.

Whether the exchanges take place on the feet or on the ground, Daukaus is prepared to make a statement on Saturday night.

“I can't be getting into any Muay Thai exchanges with him,” Daukaus said. “Obviously, he's got a little bit better Muay Thai than me. I'm not going to discredit that, but this is an MMA fight. We'll see how it goes. If I got to grind him out for three rounds, I don't want to do that, but we'll do that.”

Enter The UFC Matchmaker Sweepstakes

Earning the victory would be validation that he did everything in his camp and the move down. Winning is everything that he is looking for.

“I would just like to get another fight before the end of the year, barring any kind of crazy injuries or anything coming out of this fight, and a Madison Square Garden fight would look good,” Daukaus said. “As far as an opponent, it doesn't really matter. I just want to stay consistent. I'm not going to be jumping ahead to like number three, number four. Win Saturday and whenever the UFC calls, I just have to keep racking up wins.”