Chris Daukaus Is Focused On Bigger Plans

“I want to fight in front of a UFC crowd, man. I want the full UFC experience. I want a press conference, crazy weigh-in crowds and all that. I haven’t had it yet and I want to experience that moment,” Daukaus said. “But no matter what opportunity I get, I’m going to wrap both my hands around it, clasp my hands tight and run with it.”

Once Daukaus gets that experience and that defining victory, he believes that he won’t be far off from a title shot. That type of talk isn’t out of the norm for Daukaus. Even before he was in the UFC, he knew that he would get to this point and he’s putting in the work to make his dreams a reality.

“For the amount of time I have been in the UFC it’s important to note just how close I really am to a title shot,” Daukaus said. “If I can get one or two big names or performances, there isn’t a reason why I couldn’t earn my chance at the belt.”

He’s also willing to put in the work to get it. Daukaus has never had anything given to him, and with his blue-collar mindset, he is dead-set on earning a crack at the champ the right way.

And he expects fight fans to get to know him in the process.