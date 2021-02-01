Chris Daukaus Is Focused On Bigger Plans

International Women's Day
The UFC heavyweight division has been on the move in 2021 — movement Chris Daukaus has enjoyed.
Heavyweights have headlined three of UFC’s 10 events so far this year, as top contenders and prospects have looked to stand out ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic last weekend.
Don't Miss Your Chance To Watch UFC 262 In Person: Register for Presale
One of the fighters that has separated himself from the pack is Chris Daukaus. The Philadelphia police officer has worked his way into the division’s top 10 by defeating Parker Porter, Rodrigo Nascimento and Aleksei Oleinik by first round knockout. It’s been an ultra-impressive trio of performances from the 31-year-old, and he couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.
Chris Daukaus makes a statement in the heavyweight division | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis
Chris Daukaus makes a statement in the heavyweight division | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis
/
“I’ve already made a splash jumping in and getting a top 10 knockout and now the only thing left other than a title shot is a main event,” Daukaus told UFC.com. “If the UFC wants me to be in a main event spot, I have no problem with that. I would rather train for the five, five-minute rounds before I get the title shot, but if the UFC has other plans, I will do whatever they want.”
The UFC’s plans will start to unfold with a new man atop the throne, after Ngannou’s stunning knockout victory in the main event of UFC 260. It was a result Daukaus didn’t see coming, as he believed Miocic would repeat his 2018 win over “The Predator,” but regardless of who won the fight, the Philadelphian is clearly excited to be in the mix in a division everyone is talking about again.
Relive Every Event With A UFC Fight Pass Subscription
A main event opportunity seems logical for Daukaus, who’s personality and physical tools make him a potential star in the making. Names that intrigue Daukaus are fellow contenders like Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, who, like Daukaus, are on nice win streaks.
Regardless of who the opponent is, Daukaus hopes that his next fight will be in front of a jam-packed arena of screaming fight fans.
“I want to fight in front of a UFC crowd, man. I want the full UFC experience. I want a press conference, crazy weigh-in crowds and all that. I haven’t had it yet and I want to experience that moment,” Daukaus said. “But no matter what opportunity I get, I’m going to wrap both my hands around it, clasp my hands tight and run with it.”
RELATED: It's Double Duty For Chris Daukaus | Chris Daukaus Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis | Daukaus Can't See Other Heavyweights Keeping Up
Once Daukaus gets that experience and that defining victory, he believes that he won’t be far off from a title shot. That type of talk isn’t out of the norm for Daukaus. Even before he was in the UFC, he knew that he would get to this point and he’s putting in the work to make his dreams a reality.
“For the amount of time I have been in the UFC it’s important to note just how close I really am to a title shot,” Daukaus said. “If I can get one or two big names or performances, there isn’t a reason why I couldn’t earn my chance at the belt.”
He’s also willing to put in the work to get it. Daukaus has never had anything given to him, and with his blue-collar mindset, he is dead-set on earning a crack at the champ the right way.
And he expects fight fans to get to know him in the process.
“I just want them to know who I am as a father, a brother, a husband. I want people to know I’m relatable. I work a 9-5. I want people to know that with the pandemic and with life you don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m fighting for the ‘Average Joe,’” Daukaus said.
UFC 260 REWIND: All Results | Official Scorecards | Who Got the $50k? | Francis Ngannou Post-Fight Interview | Vicente Luque Post-Fight Interview | Sean O'Malley Post-Fight Interview
“People don’t realize sometimes we aren’t just fighters; we are human beings, too. I happen to be a police officer, too, and we are doing a job. When you’re in the middle of a downtown city and there are buildings on fire and people are screaming for help, I am okay in those life and death situations. Fighting in the Octagon isn’t life or death for me; it’s my break away from that.”
Daukaus’ ability to juggle being a full-time police officer and a top 10 UFC heavyweight is impressive and it also raises the question of just how high Daukaus’ ceiling is.
There are a lot of uncertainties in mixed martial arts, but one thing is for certain: Daukaus is heading in the right direction and it’s only the beginning of his rise.
Tags
Athletes
P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira
Athletes