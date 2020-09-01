Chris Daukaus Can't See Other Heavyweights Keeping Up

Not because the heavyweight has been spending too much time training or because he’s had to travel to Abu Dhabi for his sophomore UFC bout, but because, for the first time ever, she sees her husband starting to get abs.

“I was a bigger heavyweight, but I was just fatter; I actually have abs a little bit for this fight so it’s weird. My wife was making fun of me about it,” Daukaus chuckled as he spoke to UFC.com. “We’ve been together since we we’ve been 18 and I was close to 300 pounds before I started fighting, so she’s never really seen me with any abs or anything like that. She’s on vacation right now with my son and she’s telling me about all the foods she’s eating and I’m saying, all right, but I’m coming back with abs, so I don’t really care.”

But the 31-year-old Daukaus quickly adds that she shouldn’t anticipate his transformation to last for too long.

