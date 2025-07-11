Chris Curtis’s Newfound Confidence

For a significant amount of his fighting career, he has been mainly in the middleweight division. When he walks to the Octagon this Saturday, it will be at welterweight. Usually, fighters tend to only go up weight classes this far into their career, and for someone as experienced as Curtis, at 37 years old, he finds himself in rare company.

Curtis would venture to say he is more reassured than anything,

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Nashville | UFC 318 | UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319

“I have been fighting most of my career at 170, my home was 170. When we got signed to 185, turns out I exceeded everyone’s, including my own, expectations,” Curtis begins.

“We did way too well. I did really well at 185, but once you start getting higher up in the rankings, it’s not just how good guys are; physicality becomes an issue… you can’t bridge that gap.”