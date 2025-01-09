Chris Curtis Wants To Take It Into The Trenches

Curtis hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Brendan Allen last April, and he returns to action this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Dern 2 in Las Vegas feeling grateful to be back in the mix again after so long away.

“Being injured sucks, so it's nice to be feeling good and back on a fight card,” he told UFC.com.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I’m not used to being out for so long, so it's really nice just be back in the swing of things.”